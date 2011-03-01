Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
BAD DEALS Andy Carroll voted WORST ever Premier League signing
headset
« on: Yesterday at 06:49:39 AM »
monkey

He has done alright money-wise for a player always on the injury table.

I agree with Cantona at No 1 best value signing when you look at the price and what he achieved at Man Utd after leaving Leeds.

That said Jamie Vardy at No2 is some story.

Boro has had their fair share of big-money transfer flops, but some of the transfer value flops in the list in the sun article shows it can happen to even the best and biggest of clubs when it comes to bum deals.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17452726/andy-carroll-voted-worst-ever-premier-league/
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:50:08 PM »
Bizarre that in the best deals is Shearer to the Skunks for £15M! Yeah! The trophies just flooded in with him leading the line!
38red
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:00:04 PM »
How is Kenny Dalgleish's 1977 move to Liverpool the 6th best in Premier League history?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:30:57 PM »
Quote from: 38red on Yesterday at 07:00:04 PM
How is Kenny Dalgleish's 1977 move to Liverpool the 6th best in Premier League history?

He was shit  :bc:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:51:42 PM »
Carroll won a League Cup, scored the winner against Everton in a semifinal and scored in an Fa Cup final with Liverpool. I appreciate he cost 6 times as much as Rudy Gestade, but when you consider Liverpool got over half their cash back in loan fees and transfer fees from West Ham.....
I know where you live
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:04:39 PM »
Andy Carroll is dogshit. Jawdielazybarstido.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:42:55 PM »
Alfonso Alves?
Winston
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:29:51 PM »
Carroll has now signed for West Brom

Assuming he stays injury free, be will be at the Riverside on 22nd of Feb

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60167559
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:49:05 PM »
Hes already scored for Reading.
