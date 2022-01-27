Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 27, 2022
BAD DEALS Andy Carroll voted WORST ever Premier League signing
headset
Today at 06:49:39 AM
monkey

He has done alright money-wise for a player always on the injury table.

I agree with Cantona at No 1 best value signing when you look at the price and what he achieved at Man Utd after leaving Leeds.

That said Jamie Vardy at No2 is some story.

Boro has had their fair share of big-money transfer flops, but some of the transfer value flops in the list in the sun article shows it can happen to even the best and biggest of clubs when it comes to bum deals.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17452726/andy-carroll-voted-worst-ever-premier-league/
Squarewheelbike
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:50:08 PM
Bizarre that in the best deals is Shearer to the Skunks for £15M! Yeah! The trophies just flooded in with him leading the line!
