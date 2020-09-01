headset

Defiant Boris Johnson come out swinging against Keir Starmer
Today at 06:32:05 AM



Will it be enough to keep him in No10 - I've a feeling it will be for now - I've said springtime will be danger time and, despite me towing forewing *sp* between that and him getting the sack. I'm heading back to him keeping his job for now. Interesting times ahead - he did for me win yesterday's showdown between the 2 leaders.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17453151/boris-johnsonswinging-keir-starmer-pmqs-sue-gray/ For a man on the ropes, I after agree he did come out swinging in the PMQ's yesterday.Will it be enough to keep him in No10 - I've a feeling it will be for now - I've said springtime will be danger time and, despite me towing forewing *sp* between that and him getting the sack. I'm heading back to him keeping his job for now. Interesting times ahead - he did for me win yesterday's showdown between the 2 leaders. Logged