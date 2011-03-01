Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 27, 2022, 11:18:05 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury  (Read 128 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 722


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:23:45 AM »
The prince gets brave in his battle with Virginia Giuffre.

Interesting I wonder what he or his legal team have up their sleeve for him to come out with that comment.


Lizzie will be happy I guess ...long live the queen :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17452400/prince-andrew-demands-trial-by-jury-virginia-guiffre/
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 619



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:58:43 AM »
Strange headline given that she had already demanded a jury, and as she was the plaintiff that was what was going to happen anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:19:54 PM by MF(c) DOOM » Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 567


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:06:20 PM »
Yeah heard a US expert lawyer talking about it earlier saying that it was already going to trial so it's all just PR from Andrew
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 722


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:51:21 PM »
Fair enough I didn't know that - I wondered how he had all of the sudden managed to grow some balls on the said matter.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 403



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:42:59 PM »
Also, the lad never seems to learn; when he gave that interview he actually believed that he was a Royal Prince and people would obviously believe him. He was a fucking car crash. This sort of bluster now is exactly the same, and it will end the same.

I think he should marry her
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 708


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:55:28 PM »
I doubt shed shag him. Unless money was involved 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 