SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury



Interesting I wonder what he or his legal team have up their sleeve for him to come out with that comment.





Lizzie will be happy I guess ...long live the queen





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17452400/prince-andrew-demands-trial-by-jury-virginia-guiffre/





