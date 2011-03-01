Welcome,
SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
Topic: SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
headset
SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
The prince gets brave in his battle with Virginia Giuffre.
Interesting I wonder what he or his legal team have up their sleeve for him to come out with that comment.
Lizzie will be happy I guess ...long live the queen
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17452400/prince-andrew-demands-trial-by-jury-virginia-guiffre/
MF(c) DOOM
Re: SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
Strange headline given that she had already demanded a jury, and as she was the plaintiff that was what was going to happen anyway.
Itchy_ring
Re: SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
Yeah heard a US expert lawyer talking about it earlier saying that it was already going to trial so it's all just PR from Andrew
headset
Re: SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
Fair enough I didn't know that - I wondered how he had all of the sudden managed to grow some balls on the said matter.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
Also, the lad never seems to learn; when he gave that interview he actually believed that he was a Royal Prince and people would obviously believe him. He was a fucking car crash. This sort of bluster now is exactly the same, and it will end the same.
I think he should marry her
Robbso
Re: SEE YOU IN COURT Prince Andrew demands trial by jury
I doubt shed shag him. Unless money was involved
