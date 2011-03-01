Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2022, 08:25:41 PM
Author Topic: Brian Clough  (Read 93 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 396



« on: Today at 05:07:34 PM »
https://chng.it/jyXFtbHLWF

Hope that works. Agree with Bernie.
headset
Posts: 4 694


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:33:10 PM »
Yes, I would agree with you - it needs moving from there if its getting vandalized - I'm not sure why it was placed in Albert Park in the first place - I know he went to Sunderland, but did he have some kind of falling out at the Boro for it not to be at the Riverside. All before my time.

A true sign of broken boro even the statues are not safe up that way anymore!
calamity
Posts: 8 461

Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:37:59 PM »
Signed. The UK is full of vermin, vandalism is such a pointless pastime for the vermin.
Bernie
Posts: 7 423


« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:04:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:07:34 PM
https://chng.it/jyXFtbHLWF

Hope that works. Agree with Bernie.

You had me wondering what the fuck i'd said for a minute there  :gaz:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 279


« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:59:27 PM »
Cloughie used to say something along the lines of as quick as he scored them, they'd let them in at the other end quicker. He walked cos he knew Boro was going nowhere. Shame, if ever there was as player that needed a team built round him!
Robbso
Posts: 15 701


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:31 PM »
Apparently he had elocution lessons to hide his Boro accent, hence he sounded like a twat :gaz:
