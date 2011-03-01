Welcome,
January 26, 2022, 08:25:35 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Brian Clough
Author
Topic: Brian Clough (Read 92 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 396
Brian Clough
«
on:
Today
at 05:07:34 PM »
https://chng.it/jyXFtbHLWF
Hope that works. Agree with Bernie.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 694
Re: Brian Clough
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:33:10 PM »
Yes, I would agree with you - it needs moving from there if its getting vandalized - I'm not sure why it was placed in Albert Park in the first place - I know he went to Sunderland, but did he have some kind of falling out at the Boro for it not to be at the Riverside. All before my time.
A true sign of broken boro even the statues are not safe up that way anymore!
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 461
Crabamity
Re: Brian Clough
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:37:59 PM »
Signed. The UK is full of vermin, vandalism is such a pointless pastime for the vermin.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 423
Re: Brian Clough
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:04:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 05:07:34 PM
https://chng.it/jyXFtbHLWF
Hope that works. Agree with Bernie.
You had me wondering what the fuck i'd said for a minute there
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 279
Re: Brian Clough
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:59:27 PM »
Cloughie used to say something along the lines of as quick as he scored them, they'd let them in at the other end quicker. He walked cos he knew Boro was going nowhere. Shame, if ever there was as player that needed a team built round him!
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 701
Re: Brian Clough
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:16:31 PM »
Apparently he had elocution lessons to hide his Boro accent, hence he sounded like a twat
Logged
