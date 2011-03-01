Welcome,
January 26, 2022, 06:29:10 PM
Brian Clough
Author
Topic: Brian Clough
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Brian Clough
https://chng.it/jyXFtbHLWF
Hope that works. Agree with Bernie.
headset
Re: Brian Clough
Yes, I would agree with you - it needs moving from there if its getting vandalized - I'm not sure why it was placed in Albert Park in the first place - I know he went to Sunderland, but did he have some kind of falling out at the Boro for it not to be at the Riverside. All before my time.
A true sign of broken boro even the statues are not safe up that way anymore!
calamity
Re: Brian Clough
Signed. The UK is full of vermin, vandalism is such a pointless pastime for the vermin.
Bernie
Re: Brian Clough
You had me wondering what the fuck i'd said for a minute there
