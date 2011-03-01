Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Brian Clough  (Read 37 times)
https://chng.it/jyXFtbHLWF

Hope that works. Agree with Bernie.
Yes, I would agree with you - it needs moving from there if its getting vandalized - I'm not sure why it was placed in Albert Park in the first place - I know he went to Sunderland, but did he have some kind of falling out at the Boro for it not to be at the Riverside. All before my time.

A true sign of broken boro even the statues are not safe up that way anymore!
Signed. The UK is full of vermin, vandalism is such a pointless pastime for the vermin.
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 05:07:34 PM
https://chng.it/jyXFtbHLWF

Hope that works. Agree with Bernie.

You had me wondering what the fuck i'd said for a minute there  :gaz:
