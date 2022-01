headset

Is it all posturing from both sides or is a war on the horizon - it seems to be in the news a hell of a lot for it to be a mind game or my weapons are bigger than yours.



It seems a genuine threat of war from news outlets etc.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10443093/US-Javelin-anti-tank-missiles-sent-Ukraine-200m-arms-package.html



