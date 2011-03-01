Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
BBC row explodes as ministers sensationally clash in Cabinet
headset
« on: Yesterday at 10:29:50 AM »
CULTURE SECRETARY Nadine Dorries was embroiled in an almighty row with her Cabinet colleagues yesterday over her plans for the BBC licence fee.

Let's see how this all plays out regarding the BBC.

i think subscription is the way to go with it.

If its that good people will pay for it - if it isn't they won't.


Off Topic..............

It looks like ITV are going to take BBC on in a head to head timings weekday soap clash - so I think they can smell blood when it comes to the BBC monkey

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1555933/bbc-news-nadine-dorries-licence-fee-future-review-update-therese-coffey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:20:27 AM »
Eeeeeee, lad, you read some fucking beauty papers  :alf:
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 AM »
That Coffey woman is ex BBC  souey
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:29:24 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:20:27 AM
Eeeeeee, lad, you read some fucking beauty papers  :alf:


monkey not you and all.

After robbso got stuck into me over reading the sun - I thought I would branch out a bit - I read the sun and, mail and, thought if I go mirror he/they will say another red top he is reading.

The times is behind a paywall so I'm not paying for that + it is a yuppie paper unless you deal in shares. Winston and the fly me lot tend to read the guardian going off links of theirs. So I didn't want copy them like sheep.

So I thought I would add the express online to the mix + I've seen a fair few at work with the paper copy. So I thought why not bring it to the COB lot & add a bit of variety to the day. I suppose you cant please everyone all the time
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:22:20 PM »
Sitting laughing 

The Express  souey
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:29:44 PM »
Fucking hell still crying. I had a pop because you said a dead soldier who died  was a real hero. Dear me stop posting endless shit if youre so touchy. As you keep saying, good job youre not bothered. :gaz:
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:50:09 PM »
Oh Christ I actually do read the Guardian  

I mostly read the angling times but sometimes the stories seem a bit fishy  :matty:
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:19:22 AM »
monkey


Robbso my friend (if I'm allowed to call you that) I can assure you on this occasion I was giving bob a full explanation in a bantarish type way of why I now read and will be adding express links to my posts.

Maybe it was your snappy nature that made you think otherwise - So on this occasion, you have read the room or my postings wrong. I do fish for lefties but only on fly me, of course, I understand I might always get the attention of any hardline lefty that might post on here, but it is not intentional. I don't hate lefties I contribute to both food banks and take unwanted clothes to charity shops.

So do my bit for the less well-off.


I know it's a long post don't take it as a chomp, but whilst lockdown as such is still around my boss's the lucky fuckers get to work from home meaning I and others get to use the internet more than we would do in a normal day and week.

So one day my internet usage will drop at work. So you might say I won't be here for good if things do return to normality. So the is some light at the end of the tunnel for you in that sense,

Until then I am here to stay and, given everyone has fucked off to 'raw' and, the only appears to be a few of us left including you who are banned from raw or didn't get an invite. So until then I offer you the hand of friendship and will not use your name unless I've PM'd you before for permission. Another joke by the way fella.


U don't need to reply back, but all board contributions are welcome from me. I hope this cements our friendship for the time being


Yours sincerely
headset
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:19:21 AM »
Yup definitely not bothered
