Robbso my friend (if I'm allowed to call you that) I can assure you on this occasion I was giving bob a full explanation in a bantarish type way of why I now read and will be adding express links to my posts.
Maybe it was your snappy nature that made you think otherwise - So on this occasion, you have read the room or my postings wrong. I do fish for lefties but only on fly me, of course, I understand I might always get the attention of any hardline lefty that might post on here, but it is not intentional. I don't hate lefties I contribute to both food banks and take unwanted clothes to charity shops.
So do my bit for the less well-off.
I know it's a long post don't take it as a chomp, but whilst lockdown as such is still around my boss's the lucky fuckers get to work from home meaning I and others get to use the internet more than we would do in a normal day and week.
So one day my internet usage will drop at work. So you might say I won't be here for good if things do return to normality. So the is some light at the end of the tunnel for you in that sense,
Until then I am here to stay and, given everyone has fucked off to 'raw' and, the only appears to be a few of us left including you who are banned from raw or didn't get an invite. So until then I offer you the hand of friendship and will not use your name unless I've PM'd you before for permission. Another joke by the way fella.
U don't need to reply back, but all board contributions are welcome from me. I hope this cements our friendship for the time being
Yours sincerely
headset