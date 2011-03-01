CULTURE SECRETARY Nadine Dorries was embroiled in an almighty row with her Cabinet colleagues yesterday over her plans for the BBC licence fee.Let's see how this all plays out regarding the BBC.i think subscription is the way to go with it.If its that good people will pay for it - if it isn't they won't.Off Topic..............It looks like ITV are going to take BBC on in a head to head timings weekday soap clash - so I think they can smell blood when it comes to the BBC

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 694





Posts: 4 694 Re: BBC row explodes as ministers sensationally clash in Cabinet « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:29:24 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:20:27 AM

Eeeeeee, lad, you read some fucking beauty papers



not you and all.



After robbso got stuck into me over reading the sun - I thought I would branch out a bit - I read the sun and, mail and, thought if I go mirror he/they will say another red top he is reading.



The times is behind a paywall so I'm not paying for that + it is a yuppie paper unless you deal in shares. Winston and the fly me lot tend to read the guardian going off links of theirs. So I didn't want copy them like sheep.



So I thought I would add the express online to the mix + I've seen a fair few at work with the paper copy. So I thought why not bring it to the COB lot & add a bit of variety to the day. I suppose you cant please everyone all the time not you and all.After robbso got stuck into me over reading the sun - I thought I would branch out a bit - I read the sun and, mail and, thought if I go mirror he/they will say another red top he is reading.The times is behind a paywall so I'm not paying for that + it is a yuppie paper unless you deal in shares. Winston and the fly me lot tend to read the guardian going off links of theirs. So I didn't want copy them like sheep.So I thought I would add the express online to the mix + I've seen a fair few at work with the paper copy. So I thought why not bring it to the COB lot & add a bit of variety to the day. I suppose you cant please everyone all the time Logged