Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2022, 08:25:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BBC row explodes as ministers sensationally clash in Cabinet  (Read 196 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 694


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:29:50 AM »
CULTURE SECRETARY Nadine Dorries was embroiled in an almighty row with her Cabinet colleagues yesterday over her plans for the BBC licence fee.

Let's see how this all plays out regarding the BBC.

i think subscription is the way to go with it.

If its that good people will pay for it - if it isn't they won't.


Off Topic..............

It looks like ITV are going to take BBC on in a head to head timings weekday soap clash - so I think they can smell blood when it comes to the BBC monkey

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1555933/bbc-news-nadine-dorries-licence-fee-future-review-update-therese-coffey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 396



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:20:27 AM »
Eeeeeee, lad, you read some fucking beauty papers  :alf:
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 423


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:23:35 AM »
That Coffey woman is ex BBC  souey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 694


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:29:24 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:20:27 AM
Eeeeeee, lad, you read some fucking beauty papers  :alf:


monkey not you and all.

After robbso got stuck into me over reading the sun - I thought I would branch out a bit - I read the sun and, mail and, thought if I go mirror he/they will say another red top he is reading.

The times is behind a paywall so I'm not paying for that + it is a yuppie paper unless you deal in shares. Winston and the fly me lot tend to read the guardian going off links of theirs. So I didn't want copy them like sheep.

So I thought I would add the express online to the mix + I've seen a fair few at work with the paper copy. So I thought why not bring it to the COB lot & add a bit of variety to the day. I suppose you cant please everyone all the time
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 396



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:22:20 PM »
Sitting laughing 

The Express  souey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 701


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:29:44 PM »
Fucking hell still crying. I had a pop because you said a dead soldier who died  was a real hero. Dear me stop posting endless shit if youre so touchy. As you keep saying, good job youre not bothered. :gaz:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 