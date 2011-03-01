Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BBC row explodes as ministers sensationally clash in Cabinet  (Read 54 times)
CULTURE SECRETARY Nadine Dorries was embroiled in an almighty row with her Cabinet colleagues yesterday over her plans for the BBC licence fee.

Let's see how this all plays out regarding the BBC.

i think subscription is the way to go with it.

If its that good people will pay for it - if it isn't they won't.


Off Topic..............

It looks like ITV are going to take BBC on in a head to head timings weekday soap clash - so I think they can smell blood when it comes to the BBC monkey

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1555933/bbc-news-nadine-dorries-licence-fee-future-review-update-therese-coffey
Eeeeeee, lad, you read some fucking beauty papers  :alf:
That Coffey woman is ex BBC  souey
