headset

Posts: 4 694 Brexit Britain securing energy independence « on: Today at 10:18:55 AM »



according to the below express article & comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.



Let us hope so





https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1555937/brexit-britain-energy-independent-russia-ukraine-gas-oil-europe-britishvolt-rolls-royce deals in order to slash ties with Russia.according to the below express article & comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.Let us hope so Logged

Bernie

Re: Brexit Britain securing energy independence « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:24:33 AM »



They also want to stop the new Cambo oilfield as well. We are sat on all the gas we need but the green clowns won't let us get it cos they don't like fracking.They also want to stop the new Cambo oilfield as well. Logged

headset

Re: Brexit Britain securing energy independence « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:34:10 PM » I can't claim to know a lot about it technically, but yes I've seen the idea in a fair few articles.



We will always have the need for energy so I would never be opposed to something new.



Anything that keeps consumer energy pricing down would get my vote green or not. Logged