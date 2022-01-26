Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2022
Topic: Brexit Britain securing energy independence
headset
10:18:55 AM
deals in order to slash ties with Russia.

according to the below express article & comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Let us hope so monkey :ukfist:


https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1555937/brexit-britain-energy-independent-russia-ukraine-gas-oil-europe-britishvolt-rolls-royce
Bernie
11:24:33 AM
We are sat on all the gas we need but the green clowns won't let us get it cos they don't like fracking.

They also want to stop the new Cambo oilfield as well.  :wanker:
