deals in order to slash ties with Russia.according to the below express article & comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.Let us hope so

Bernie

Online



Posts: 7 422





Posts: 7 422 Re: Brexit Britain securing energy independence « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:24:33 AM »



They also want to stop the new Cambo oilfield as well. We are sat on all the gas we need but the green clowns won't let us get it cos they don't like fracking.They also want to stop the new Cambo oilfield as well. Logged