January 26, 2022, 11:46:32 AM
Brexit Britain securing energy independence
Author
Topic: Brexit Britain securing energy independence (Read 42 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 684
Brexit Britain securing energy independence
«
on:
Today
at 10:18:55 AM »
deals in order to slash ties with Russia.
according to the below express article & comments from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
Let us hope so
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1555937/brexit-britain-energy-independent-russia-ukraine-gas-oil-europe-britishvolt-rolls-royce
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 422
Re: Brexit Britain securing energy independence
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:24:33 AM »
We are sat on all the gas we need but the green clowns won't let us get it cos they don't like fracking.
They also want to stop the new Cambo oilfield as well.
Logged
