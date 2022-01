headset

Offline



Posts: 4 679





Posts: 4 679 OAP erects makeshift barricade to protect Little Beirut home from catapult- « on: Today at 08:23:49 AM »



Not a good read for the area.



Hemlington is back in the news again terrorizing the locals and, it's quite sad to see a pensioner have to take those measures to safeguard his windows.





It needs sorting. be it by the locals or the coppers. with a no-questions-asked attitude.



Fuck the soft lefties of the world it's time to go in hard on bastards terrorizing estates like this.





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/oap-erects-makeshift-barricade-protect-22866612 launching kids.Not a good read for the area.Hemlington is back in the news again terrorizing the locals and, it's quite sad to see a pensioner have to take those measures to safeguard his windows.It needs sorting. be it by the locals or the coppers. with a no-questions-asked attitude.Fuck the soft lefties of the world it's time to go in hard on bastards terrorizing estates like this. Logged