Author Topic: Married father found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on train  (Read 132 times)
« on: Today at 08:15:39 AM »
Another mucky Boro nonce!!

No wonder we are tagged as the nonce capital of the UK.

The amount of nonce cases we keep reading in the gazette is quite alarming.

This dirty cunt was on a public train as wee whilst noncing about the dirty bastard.

He needs to taste jail this fucker carrying on like that.



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/married-father-found-guilty-sexually-22871743
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:24:14 AM »
He's not from Boro. 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:31 AM »
Disgusting. Girl must have been terrified.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:36:11 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 10:24:14 AM
He's not from Boro.  


monkey


I was trying to be all inclusive


At least he didn't claim to be still at school
