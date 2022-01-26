Welcome,
January 26, 2022, 04:22:46 PM
Married father found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on train
Topic: Married father found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on train (Read 132 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 691
Married father found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on train
Today
at 08:15:39 AM »
Another mucky Boro nonce!!
No wonder we are tagged as the nonce capital of the UK.
The amount of nonce cases we keep reading in the gazette is quite alarming.
This dirty cunt was on a public train as wee whilst noncing about the dirty bastard.
He needs to taste jail this fucker carrying on like that.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/married-father-found-guilty-sexually-22871743
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 106
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Married father found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on train
Today
at 10:24:14 AM »
He's not from Boro.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 422
Re: Married father found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on train
Today
at 11:21:31 AM »
Disgusting. Girl must have been terrified.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 691
Re: Married father found guilty of sexually assaulting teenager on train
Today
at 03:36:11 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 10:24:14 AM
He's not from Boro.
I was trying to be all inclusive
At least he didn't claim to be still at school
Logged
