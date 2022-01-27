Welcome,
January 27, 2022, 12:03:25 AM
Snow White and the Seven?
Author
Topic: Snow White and the Seven? (Read 203 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 694
Snow White and the Seven?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:05 AM »
Yes, it looks like Disney is doing away with the 'dwarf' to avoid stereotyping FFS.
What a road we seem to be going down at the moment.
The lunatics are in charge.
Another great childhood film we will have all watched as young kids.
I'm surprised the name 'snow white' is still in play these days
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10441143/Disney-says-taking-new-approach-avoid-reinforcing-stereotypes-dwarfs-Snow-White-remake.html
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 279
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:13 AM »
Knocking on 40 years in the business now and done this at Panto season many times. Not once have I ever encountered an actual adult vertically challenged individual, during all that time! Usually it's Juves as you hardly need to pay them or their chaperones. In fact, last times I did it the dwarves were regular sized turns going around on their knees!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 694
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:39:10 PM »
I could tell u a few stories myself about dwarfs - it's not for on here though
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 975
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:49 PM »
I prefer the "specialist " film Snow White & the 7 perverts
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 788
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:35 PM »
Dwarf porn is for winners
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
Offline
Posts: 715
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:32:32 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 10:15:35 PM
Dwarf porn is for winners
A little fucked
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:36:16 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 788
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:40 PM »
I saw a dwarf in a sauna once.
Hung like a cart horse
Logged
Tory Cunt
Loading...