January 27, 2022, 12:03:19 AM
Snow White and the Seven?
headset
Yesterday at 07:57:05 AM
Yes, it looks like Disney is doing away with the 'dwarf' to avoid stereotyping FFS.

What a road we seem to be going down at the moment.

The lunatics are in charge.


Another great childhood film we will have all watched as young kids.

I'm surprised the name 'snow white' is still in play these days rava

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10441143/Disney-says-taking-new-approach-avoid-reinforcing-stereotypes-dwarfs-Snow-White-remake.html
Squarewheelbike
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:14:13 AM
Knocking on 40 years in the business now and done this at Panto season many times. Not once have I ever encountered an actual adult vertically challenged individual, during all that time! Usually it's Juves as you hardly need to pay them or their chaperones. In fact, last times I did it the dwarves were regular sized turns going around on their knees!
headset
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:39:10 PM
I could tell u a few stories myself about dwarfs - it's not for on here though monkey
Gingerpig
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:46:49 PM
I prefer the "specialist "  film Snow White & the 7 perverts  :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:15:35 PM
Dwarf porn is for winners
Tory Cunt
Winston
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:32:32 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 10:15:35 PM
Dwarf porn is for winners

A little fucked  mcl
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:48:40 PM
I saw a dwarf in a sauna once.

Hung like a cart horse
Tory Cunt
