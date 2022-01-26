Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2022
Author Topic: Snow White and the Seven?  (Read 160 times)
headset
07:57:05 AM
Yes, it looks like Disney is doing away with the 'dwarf' to avoid stereotyping FFS.

What a road we seem to be going down at the moment.

The lunatics are in charge.


Another great childhood film we will have all watched as young kids.

I'm surprised the name 'snow white' is still in play these days rava

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10441143/Disney-says-taking-new-approach-avoid-reinforcing-stereotypes-dwarfs-Snow-White-remake.html
Squarewheelbike
Reply #1 on: 11:14:13 AM
Knocking on 40 years in the business now and done this at Panto season many times. Not once have I ever encountered an actual adult vertically challenged individual, during all that time! Usually it's Juves as you hardly need to pay them or their chaperones. In fact, last times I did it the dwarves were regular sized turns going around on their knees!
headset
Reply #2 on: 03:39:10 PM
I could tell u a few stories myself about dwarfs - it's not for on here though monkey
Gingerpig
Reply #3 on: 08:46:49 PM
I prefer the "specialist "  film Snow White & the 7 perverts  :alf:
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
