January 26, 2022, 04:22:36 PM
Snow White and the Seven?
Author
Topic: Snow White and the Seven? (Read 96 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 691
Snow White and the Seven?
«
on:
Today
at 07:57:05 AM »
Yes, it looks like Disney is doing away with the 'dwarf' to avoid stereotyping FFS.
What a road we seem to be going down at the moment.
The lunatics are in charge.
Another great childhood film we will have all watched as young kids.
I'm surprised the name 'snow white' is still in play these days
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10441143/Disney-says-taking-new-approach-avoid-reinforcing-stereotypes-dwarfs-Snow-White-remake.html
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 276
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:14:13 AM »
Knocking on 40 years in the business now and done this at Panto season many times. Not once have I ever encountered an actual adult vertically challenged individual, during all that time! Usually it's Juves as you hardly need to pay them or their chaperones. In fact, last times I did it the dwarves were regular sized turns going around on their knees!
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 691
Re: Snow White and the Seven?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:39:10 PM »
I could tell u a few stories myself about dwarfs - it's not for on here though
