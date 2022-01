headset

Posts: 4 679 LEOS LOST HIS BITE Lionel Messi « on: Today at 07:32:23 AM »



However, those numbers highlight his career has pretty much dropped off a cliff since leaving Barcelona - spent force - maybe so



Diego Maradona is still No1 in my lifetime of watching football - I was a bit too young to understand how good Pele was from the tele.





Re: LEOS LOST HIS BITE Lionel Messi « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:38:04 AM » Hes not played correctly , if you have Messi in your team you make sure your tactics go through him