Aaron Connolly « on: Yesterday at 11:35:28 PM » Mad how quickly some people make their mind up about a player. He was getting dogs abuse last night and written off. He was a bit dogshit against Blackburn but then so was Sprorar and people were singing his name. His movement was quite good and he ran channels well but I think he is going to take a few games to get up to speed.



Balogan looks lively and clever. He will be an asset.