January 26, 2022, 03:06:57 AM
Author Topic: Derby fans in West Upper  (Read 319 times)
Ben G
Posts: 4 784


« on: Yesterday at 01:11:35 PM »
Strong rumours that Gibbo is a target for the aforementioned.

Ticket sales in that area have indeed been suspended.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 560


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:54:29 PM »
Can see this one kicking off, if there's mobs of them outside giving it large and in home seats, especially as it's been well trailed that they are travelling up in numbers sure they'll be a few extra out on the Boro side to welcome them!
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 105


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:04:57 PM »
Their away support is shite.

The last time they got mouthy they got the biggest hiding I've seen in and around the Speedway.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 382


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:16:30 PM »
I know we all like to call the daft Geordies deluded.......but there's also some PROPER delusion going  on here........

https://dcfcfans.uk/topic/39063-boro-a-tickets/#comments
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 614



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 03:04:57 PM
Their away support is shite.

The last time they got mouthy they got the biggest hiding I've seen in and around the Speedway.

Fuck me that must have been 30 years ago and we still bang on about it. They have been up twice in very recent years mob handed but it was all just the usual posturing and showing off their nice trainers behind police escorts.

Will be a spicey one for sure
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 560


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:06:47 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 05:03:51 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 03:04:57 PM
Their away support is shite.

The last time they got mouthy they got the biggest hiding I've seen in and around the Speedway.

Fuck me that must have been 30 years ago and we still bang on about it. They have been up twice in very recent years mob handed but it was all just the usual posturing and showing off their nice trainers behind police escorts.

Will be a spicey one for sure


Must have been 85 I reckon, 37 years ago  lost  Was a young joey in the mob that sniffed them out, definitely a very long time ago now.

Not sure how this one will play out, if they just come up to protest and don't take give it loads then probably pass off without bother but if they are in the home end or bouncing around then I'm sure there will be those willing to have a dance off    I'll look forward to the online shite about who took the piss etc  souey
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 891


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 PM »
Allegedly a few old Boro boys coming out to play..
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 392



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:14:54 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:00:35 PM
Allegedly a few old Boro boys coming out to play..

Therell be even MORE long delays with heart attacks all over the fucking place
Robbso
Posts: 15 699


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:27:11 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:14:54 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 07:00:35 PM
Allegedly a few old Boro boys coming out to play..

Therell be even MORE long delays with heart attacks all over the fucking place

😀 the silly fuckers werent hard when they were young.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 435

Infant Herpes


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:44:08 PM »
Derby are bringing out their big guns.

Mick Philpott's warming up his flamethrower as we speak.
I know where you live
Snoozy
Posts: 596


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:38 PM »
Unless theres about 300 of them in there theyre in for a torrid time. Plenty of old school lads in the west stand these days. monkey
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 435

Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:59 AM »
He's one of your own
He's one of your own
Mick Philpott
He's one of your own
I know where you live
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 435

Infant Herpes


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:52:14 AM »
Fucking Hell!! Just remembered Harold "Hazza" Shipman was born in Nottingham!! Which is basically the posh bit of Derby. Definite connection between Derby and mass murderers
I know where you live
