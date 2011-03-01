Can see this one kicking off, if there's mobs of them outside giving it large and in home seats, especially as it's been well trailed that they are travelling up in numbers sure they'll be a few extra out on the Boro side to welcome them!

Their away support is shite. The last time they got mouthy they got the biggest hiding I've seen in and around the Speedway.

I know we all like to call the daft Geordies deluded.......but there's also some PROPER delusion going on here........

Fuck me that must have been 30 years ago and we still bang on about it. They have been up twice in very recent years mob handed but it was all just the usual posturing and showing off their nice trainers behind police escorts.Will be a spicey one for sure

