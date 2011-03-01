Their away support is shite.
The last time they got mouthy they got the biggest hiding I've seen in and around the Speedway.
Fuck me that must have been 30 years ago and we still bang on about it. They have been up twice in very recent years mob handed but it was all just the usual posturing and showing off their nice trainers behind police escorts.
Will be a spicey one for sure
Must have been 85 I reckon, 37 years ago
Was a young joey in the mob that sniffed them out, definitely a very long time ago now.
Not sure how this one will play out, if they just come up to protest and don't take give it loads then probably pass off without bother but if they are in the home end or bouncing around then I'm sure there will be those willing to have a dance off
I'll look forward to the online shite about who took the piss etc