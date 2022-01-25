Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Derby fans in West Upper  (Read 44 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 01:11:35 PM »
Strong rumours that Gibbo is a target for the aforementioned.

Ticket sales in that area have indeed been suspended.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:54:29 PM »
Can see this one kicking off, if there's mobs of them outside giving it large and in home seats, especially as it's been well trailed that they are travelling up in numbers sure they'll be a few extra out on the Boro side to welcome them!
