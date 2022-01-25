Snoozy

Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:16:14 PM https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10435175/Eric-Clapton-claims-people-Covid-vaccine-victims-mass-formation-hypnosis.html







Theres a lot of sense in what he says and psychologists are saying it too. The constant fear barrage on the news for the last two years has created it. Remember the videos of people randomly dropping down dead in the streets at the start of all this. Look at these people you see solitarily driving round in cars with masks on 😊 Theres a lot of sense in what he says and psychologists are saying it too. The constant fear barrage on the news for the last two years has created it. Remember the videos of people randomly dropping down dead in the streets at the start of all this. Look at these people you see solitarily driving round in cars with masks on 😊 Logged