Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 25, 2022, 02:35:40 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Clapton on Vaccines
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Clapton on Vaccines (Read 202 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 419
Clapton on Vaccines
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:16:14 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10435175/Eric-Clapton-claims-people-Covid-vaccine-victims-mass-formation-hypnosis.html
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 660
Re: Clapton on Vaccines
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:04 PM »
See your head does go as you get older
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 595
Re: Clapton on Vaccines
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:39:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 04:16:14 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10435175/Eric-Clapton-claims-people-Covid-vaccine-victims-mass-formation-hypnosis.html
Theres a lot of sense in what he says and psychologists are saying it too. The constant fear barrage on the news for the last two years has created it. Remember the videos of people randomly dropping down dead in the streets at the start of all this. Look at these people you see solitarily driving round in cars with masks on 😊
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 273
Re: Clapton on Vaccines
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:19:04 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 04:38:04 PM
See your head does go as you get older
Indeed, and long forgotten are those salad days, when he was a racist junkie!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...