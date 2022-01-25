Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Clapton on Vaccines  (Read 202 times)
« on: Yesterday at 04:16:14 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10435175/Eric-Clapton-claims-people-Covid-vaccine-victims-mass-formation-hypnosis.html

 
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:38:04 PM »
See your head does go as you get older monkey
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:16:14 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10435175/Eric-Clapton-claims-people-Covid-vaccine-victims-mass-formation-hypnosis.html

 

Theres a lot of sense in what he says and psychologists are saying it too. The constant fear barrage on the news for the last two years has created it. Remember the videos of people randomly dropping down dead in the streets at the start of all this. Look at these people you see solitarily driving round in cars with masks on 😊
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:19:04 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:38:04 PM
See your head does go as you get older monkey

Indeed, and long forgotten are those salad days, when he was a racist junkie!
