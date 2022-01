headset

Posts: 4 660 Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
« on: Yesterday at 04:11:42 PM »



Let's see if the mad twat listens. the Russians do like to posture at times - you just get the impression he and the Russians might fancy a bit of a dance here.



You get the feeling we should keep out of this, but we wont





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10435267/Boris-warns-Putin-invading-Ukraine-painful-violent-bloody.html













Bernie

Posts: 7 419 Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:13:13 PM »



It will be Russia v Europe, NATO, UK and the Yanks if he goes for it Even the Danes are sending weapons to the East - even if it is only 4 jet fightersIt will be Russia v Europe, NATO, UK and the Yanks if he goes for it Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 613 Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:16:39 PM »



Utter nonsense to suggest this is the BBC waging war on Boris. Yesterdays story was broke by ITV, and party gate is the lead on all major news networks. The partys are not the big deal, its the fact his evasion and dishonesty have come to the fore again and he is on the ropes because of it. And fuck all is going to happen in Ukraine, that actually is an overhyped story. Putin will be shitting himself now Boris has weighed inUtter nonsense to suggest this is the BBC waging war on Boris. Yesterdays story was broke by ITV, and party gate is the lead on all major news networks. The partys are not the big deal, its the fact his evasion and dishonesty have come to the fore again and he is on the ropes because of it. And fuck all is going to happen in Ukraine, that actually is an overhyped story. Logged