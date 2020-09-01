Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2022, 02:40:48 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin  (Read 207 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 660


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:11:42 PM »
Invading Ukraine painful, violent and bloody.

Let's see if the mad twat listens. the Russians do like to posture at times - you just get the impression he and the Russians might fancy a bit of a dance here.

You get the feeling we should keep out of this, but we wont monkey :ukfist:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10435267/Boris-warns-Putin-invading-Ukraine-painful-violent-bloody.html
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 419


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:13:13 PM »
Even the Danes are sending weapons to the East - even if it is only 4 jet fighters  rava

It will be Russia v Europe, NATO, UK and the Yanks if he goes for it  lost
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 961


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:18:38 PM »
Could NATO be dragged together for a go at the Russians?
Talking the likes of Turkey, Poland,  etc.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 301

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:08:10 PM »
Indeed a major news story. Pity the BBC are more obsessed with anti-Tory non-stories.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:43:21 PM »
Keep out but god knows what this is all about
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 272


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:37:59 PM »
At least with Trump gone, Putin hasn't got US backing!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 390



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:49:01 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:08:10 PM
Indeed a major news story. Pity the BBC are more obsessed with anti-Tory non-stories.


 :meltdown: :meltdown:

It headlined the BBC news
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 301

Bausor OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:49:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:08:10 PM
Indeed a major news story. Pity the BBC are more obsessed with anti-Tory non-stories.


 :meltdown: :meltdown:

It headlined the BBC news


Ohhhhhh no it didn't! 10 minutes worth of pro-Labour spin at 5pm and as I type Its the 10pm anti-Boris show on News24.

Open your fucking eyes!!  :jowo1:
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 390



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:59:15 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:05:21 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:49:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 06:08:10 PM
Indeed a major news story. Pity the BBC are more obsessed with anti-Tory non-stories.


 :meltdown: :meltdown:

It headlined the BBC news


Ohhhhhh no it didn't! 10 minutes worth of pro-Labour spin at 5pm and as I type Its the 10pm anti-Boris show on News24.

Open your fucking eyes!!  :jowo1:

Well, yes it did 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 