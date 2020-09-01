Welcome,
January 25, 2022
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
Author
Topic: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 660
Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:11:42 PM »
Invading Ukraine painful, violent and bloody.
Let's see if the mad twat listens. the Russians do like to posture at times - you just get the impression he and the Russians might fancy a bit of a dance here.
You get the feeling we should keep out of this, but we wont
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10435267/Boris-warns-Putin-invading-Ukraine-painful-violent-bloody.html
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 419
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:13 PM »
Even the Danes are sending weapons to the East - even if it is only 4 jet fighters
It will be Russia v Europe, NATO, UK and the Yanks if he goes for it
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 961
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:18:38 PM »
Could NATO be dragged together for a go at the Russians?
Talking the likes of Turkey, Poland, etc.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 301
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:08:10 PM »
Indeed a major news story. Pity the BBC are more obsessed with anti-Tory non-stories.
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Winston
Online
Posts: 711
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:21 PM »
Keep out but god knows what this is all about
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 272
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:37:59 PM »
At least with Trump gone, Putin hasn't got US backing!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 389
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:49:01 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 06:08:10 PM
Indeed a major news story. Pity the BBC are more obsessed with anti-Tory non-stories.
It headlined the BBC news
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 10 301
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:21 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 07:49:01 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Yesterday
at 06:08:10 PM
Indeed a major news story. Pity the BBC are more obsessed with anti-Tory non-stories.
It headlined the BBC news
Ohhhhhh no it didn't! 10 minutes worth of pro-Labour spin at 5pm and as I type Its the 10pm anti-Boris show on News24.
Open your fucking eyes!!
Logged
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
