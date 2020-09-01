headset

Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin



Let's see if the mad twat listens. the Russians do like to posture at times - you just get the impression he and the Russians might fancy a bit of a dance here.



You get the feeling we should keep out of this, but we wont





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10435267/Boris-warns-Putin-invading-Ukraine-painful-violent-bloody.html













