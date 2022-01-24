Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 24, 2022, 05:30:33 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin (Read 45 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 4 650
Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
on:
Today
at 04:11:42 PM »
Invading Ukraine painful, violent and bloody.
Let's see if the mad twat listens. the Russians do like to posture at times - you just get the impression he and the Russians might fancy a bit of a dance here.
You get the feeling we should keep out of this, but we wont
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10435267/Boris-warns-Putin-invading-Ukraine-painful-violent-bloody.html
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 419
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:13:13 PM »
Even the Danes are sending weapons to the East - even if it is only 4 jet fighters
It will be Russia v Europe, NATO, UK and the Yanks if he goes for it
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 959
Re: Boris Johnson delivered a stark message to Russian leader Putin
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:18:38 PM »
Could NATO be dragged together for a go at the Russians?
Talking the likes of Turkey, Poland, etc.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...