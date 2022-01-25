Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2022
Blackburn - Boro
Winston
Yesterday at 11:08:19 AM
Hard one to call this but I still think the Wilder factor means another point of win is the likely outcome

Blackburn have been in good form

A lot seem to be going, so the away end should be full

Sky Sports for the rest of us

 
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 11:32:54 AM
Looking forward to a good game and three points. Not looking forward to how bloody cold itll be in that ground up on that hill.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Yesterday at 12:52:57 PM
1-2 the might reds  :mido:
headset
Yesterday at 03:55:43 PM
It should be a cracker both managers like to go for it. That's a certainty.

It's a shame in one sense about their top striker not playing it would have given us a right test and, an idea of where we are at the moment under Wilder. Personally, I see tonight's game as a chance to keep our slim hopes of a top 2 finish alive. if we can bag the win.

I will see what the team is before laying my thoughts on the scoreline - I will be going for the boro win though.
kippers
Yesterday at 05:12:35 PM
A true test on where we are.
Winston
Yesterday at 06:58:02 PM
Hopefully Ben takes a Sat Nav, rather than searching the nearby hills
headset
Yesterday at 07:55:17 PM
Bets on for tonight's big clash.

Aaron Connolly, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score  ...  £5 @ 40/1.

Dael Fry anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 28/1

Marcus Tavernier anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1

IT'S ABOUT TIME FRY PUT ONE IN FOR ME - HE IS NO HARRY SLABHEAD MAGUIRE FOR SCORING THAT'S FOR SURE.
THE MINUTE I DON'T BACK HIM HE WILL SCORE.


CMON BORO !!!
headset
Yesterday at 09:15:21 PM
Not much of a threat so far from Blackburn, but it's clear we are the 2nd best team on the field as it stands.

On current showings, I would take a point now.

A bit disappointed in us to be fair.
headset
Yesterday at 09:28:02 PM
Take 0-0 til halftime - then attack the boro fans in the 2nd half and hopefully show more intent than we have in the first half.


THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG! monkey
kippers
Yesterday at 09:44:02 PM
Need a spark.

Connolly doesn't seem up to much so far.
Like to see Howson 10 yards forward
Winston
Yesterday at 10:05:08 PM
Connolly to be replaced by Balogun?
Winston
Yesterday at 10:05:53 PM
Better so far this half
headset
Yesterday at 10:25:45 PM
Wilder going for the result with his sub.

the draw is ours as the away team.

Moggas team leads the way though.

CMON BORO!
headset
Yesterday at 10:36:09 PM
a shit-free kick from paddy..12 mins left to get something


CMON BORO
Itchy_ring
Yesterday at 10:42:35 PM
You can see why Connolly doesn't score many lost
headset
Yesterday at 10:52:09 PM
ABOUT RIGHT FROM US... NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR THE TOP 2 JUST YET.

IT'S TOP 6 OR WORSE FOR US.

I WOULD SAY THE TOP  SIX IS OUR BEST BET AS THINGS STAND.
Inglorious_Basterd
Yesterday at 10:53:06 PM
Could have played all night and we still wouldnt have fucking scored.

The decision to let a reasonable player in Hernandez leave to be replaced by a shit midget in Connolly was a strange one from Wilder.
Bill Buxton
Yesterday at 10:55:17 PM
I think its playoffs for us but we miss far too many really good chances. We need a clinical striker. Will Wilder try to get someone in before the window shuts.
Winston
Yesterday at 11:03:46 PM
Hard game and I wonder if Blackburn will make the automatic places

Balogun showed a few good touches
Gingerpig
Yesterday at 11:21:01 PM
Connolly.....fkin hell 
kippers
Yesterday at 11:21:05 PM
Tavernier


Why does he have to be fucking involved in everything?
Always looking for that hollywood ball and his dead ball delivery is shite.
headset
Yesterday at 11:22:27 PM
shit show from boro tonight

let's hope it's just a blip...

Roll on Saturday.UTB
Ben G
Mountain King
Yesterday at 11:29:57 PM
Only one team in it till the 12 minute stoppage.

Connelly 😂

Jones 🧐
Ollyboro
Today at 01:15:01 AM
Paddy played like a bloke with mobility and mental issues.
Itchy_ring
Today at 01:35:37 AM
There was a good few of them off form, Blackburn look pretty decent especially as their top scorer is away.  Balogun looks like he can play but not sure how Connolly gets in before Whatmore and still not convinced our Slovenian is consistantly good enough
