Winston

Posts: 711





⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 AM »



Blackburn have been in good form



A lot seem to be going, so the away end should be full



Sky Sports for the rest of us



Hard one to call this but I still think the Wilder factor means another point of win is the likely outcome
Blackburn have been in good form
A lot seem to be going, so the away end should be full
Sky Sports for the rest of us

headset

Posts: 4 660





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:55:43 PM » It should be a cracker both managers like to go for it. That's a certainty.



It's a shame in one sense about their top striker not playing it would have given us a right test and, an idea of where we are at the moment under Wilder. Personally, I see tonight's game as a chance to keep our slim hopes of a top 2 finish alive. if we can bag the win.



I will see what the team is before laying my thoughts on the scoreline - I will be going for the boro win though.

headset

Posts: 4 660





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 PM » Bets on for tonight's big clash.



Aaron Connolly, Middlesbrough 2-1

First Goal Scorer, Correct score ... £5 @ 40/1.



Dael Fry anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 28/1



Marcus Tavernier anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1



IT'S ABOUT TIME FRY PUT ONE IN FOR ME - HE IS NO HARRY SLABHEAD MAGUIRE FOR SCORING THAT'S FOR SURE.

THE MINUTE I DON'T BACK HIM HE WILL SCORE.

CMON BORO !!!





headset

headset

Posts: 4 660





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:15:21 PM » Not much of a threat so far from Blackburn, but it's clear we are the 2nd best team on the field as it stands.



On current showings, I would take a point now.



A bit disappointed in us to be fair.



Logged

headset

Posts: 4 660





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 PM »





THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG! Take 0-0 til halftime - then attack the boro fans in the 2nd half and hopefully show more intent than we have in the first half.THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG!

headset

Posts: 4 660





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:25:45 PM » Wilder going for the result with his sub.



the draw is ours as the away team.



Moggas team leads the way though.



CMON BORO!

headset

Posts: 4 660





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:52:09 PM » ABOUT RIGHT FROM US... NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR THE TOP 2 JUST YET.



IT'S TOP 6 OR WORSE FOR US.



I WOULD SAY THE TOP SIX IS OUR BEST BET AS THINGS STAND.

Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 518





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:53:06 PM » Could have played all night and we still wouldnt have fucking scored.



The decision to let a reasonable player in Hernandez leave to be replaced by a shit midget in Connolly was a strange one from Wilder.

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 316





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 PM » I think its playoffs for us but we miss far too many really good chances. We need a clinical striker. Will Wilder try to get someone in before the window shuts.

kippers

Posts: 2 961





Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 PM » Tavernier





Why does he have to be fucking involved in everything?

Always looking for that hollywood ball and his dead ball delivery is shite.