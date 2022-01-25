Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 25, 2022
Blackburn - Boro
Winston
Yesterday at 11:08:19 AM
Hard one to call this but I still think the Wilder factor means another point of win is the likely outcome

Blackburn have been in good form

A lot seem to be going, so the away end should be full

Sky Sports for the rest of us

 
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:32:54 AM
Looking forward to a good game and three points. Not looking forward to how bloody cold itll be in that ground up on that hill.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:52:57 PM
1-2 the might reds  :mido:
headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:55:43 PM
It should be a cracker both managers like to go for it. That's a certainty.

It's a shame in one sense about their top striker not playing it would have given us a right test and, an idea of where we are at the moment under Wilder. Personally, I see tonight's game as a chance to keep our slim hopes of a top 2 finish alive. if we can bag the win.

I will see what the team is before laying my thoughts on the scoreline - I will be going for the boro win though.
kippers
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:12:35 PM
A true test on where we are.
Winston
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:58:02 PM
Hopefully Ben takes a Sat Nav, rather than searching the nearby hills
headset
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 PM
Bets on for tonight's big clash.

Aaron Connolly, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score  ...  £5 @ 40/1.

Dael Fry anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 28/1

Marcus Tavernier anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1

IT'S ABOUT TIME FRY PUT ONE IN FOR ME - HE IS NO HARRY SLABHEAD MAGUIRE FOR SCORING THAT'S FOR SURE.
THE MINUTE I DON'T BACK HIM HE WILL SCORE.


CMON BORO !!!
headset
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:15:21 PM
Not much of a threat so far from Blackburn, but it's clear we are the 2nd best team on the field as it stands.

On current showings, I would take a point now.

A bit disappointed in us to be fair.
headset
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:28:02 PM
Take 0-0 til halftime - then attack the boro fans in the 2nd half and hopefully show more intent than we have in the first half.


THAT'S WHY WE SING THIS SONG! monkey
kippers
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:44:02 PM
Need a spark.

Connolly doesn't seem up to much so far.
Like to see Howson 10 yards forward
Winston
Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:05:08 PM
Connolly to be replaced by Balogun?
Winston
Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:05:53 PM
Better so far this half
headset
Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:25:45 PM
Wilder going for the result with his sub.

the draw is ours as the away team.

Moggas team leads the way though.

CMON BORO!
headset
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:36:09 PM
a shit-free kick from paddy..12 mins left to get something


CMON BORO
Itchy_ring
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 PM
You can see why Connolly doesn't score many lost
headset
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:52:09 PM
ABOUT RIGHT FROM US... NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR THE TOP 2 JUST YET.

IT'S TOP 6 OR WORSE FOR US.

I WOULD SAY THE TOP  SIX IS OUR BEST BET AS THINGS STAND.
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:53:06 PM
Could have played all night and we still wouldnt have fucking scored.

The decision to let a reasonable player in Hernandez leave to be replaced by a shit midget in Connolly was a strange one from Wilder.
Bill Buxton
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 PM
I think its playoffs for us but we miss far too many really good chances. We need a clinical striker. Will Wilder try to get someone in before the window shuts.
Winston
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:03:46 PM
Hard game and I wonder if Blackburn will make the automatic places

Balogun showed a few good touches
Gingerpig
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:21:01 PM
Connolly.....fkin hell 
kippers
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 PM
Tavernier


Why does he have to be fucking involved in everything?
Always looking for that hollywood ball and his dead ball delivery is shite.
headset
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 PM
shit show from boro tonight

let's hope it's just a blip...

Roll on Saturday.UTB
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:29:57 PM
Only one team in it till the 12 minute stoppage.

Connelly 😂

Jones 🧐
