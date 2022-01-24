Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2022, 08:57:00 PM
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 165 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 11:08:19 AM »
Hard one to call this but I still think the Wilder factor means another point of win is the likely outcome

Blackburn have been in good form

A lot seem to be going, so the away end should be full

Sky Sports for the rest of us

 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:32:54 AM »
Looking forward to a good game and three points. Not looking forward to how bloody cold itll be in that ground up on that hill.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:52:57 PM »
1-2 the might reds  :mido:
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:43 PM »
It should be a cracker both managers like to go for it. That's a certainty.

It's a shame in one sense about their top striker not playing it would have given us a right test and, an idea of where we are at the moment under Wilder. Personally, I see tonight's game as a chance to keep our slim hopes of a top 2 finish alive. if we can bag the win.

I will see what the team is before laying my thoughts on the scoreline - I will be going for the boro win though.
kippers
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:12:35 PM »
A true test on where we are.
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:58:02 PM »
Hopefully Ben takes a Sat Nav, rather than searching the nearby hills
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:55:17 PM »
Bets on for tonight's big clash.

Aaron Connolly, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score  ...  £5 @ 40/1.

Dael Fry anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 28/1

Marcus Tavernier anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1

IT'S ABOUT TIME FRY PUT ONE IN FOR ME - HE IS NO HARRY SLABHEAD MAGUIRE FOR SCORING THAT'S FOR SURE.
THE MINUTE I DON'T BACK HIM HE WILL SCORE.


CMON BORO !!!
