Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 24, 2022, 08:57:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 165 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 708
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 11:08:19 AM »
Hard one to call this but I still think the Wilder factor means another point of win is the likely outcome
Blackburn have been in good form
A lot seem to be going, so the away end should be full
Sky Sports for the rest of us
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 782
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:32:54 AM »
Looking forward to a good game and three points. Not looking forward to how bloody cold itll be in that ground up on that hill.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 555
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:52:57 PM »
1-2 the might reds
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:55:43 PM »
It should be a cracker both managers like to go for it. That's a certainty.
It's a shame in one sense about their top striker not playing it would have given us a right test and, an idea of where we are at the moment under Wilder. Personally, I see tonight's game as a chance to keep our slim hopes of a top 2 finish alive. if we can bag the win.
I will see what the team is before laying my thoughts on the scoreline - I will be going for the boro win though.
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 959
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:12:35 PM »
A true test on where we are.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 708
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:58:02 PM »
Hopefully Ben takes a Sat Nav, rather than searching the nearby hills
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 652
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:55:17 PM »
Bets on for tonight's big clash.
Aaron Connolly, Middlesbrough 2-1
First Goal Scorer, Correct score ... £5 @ 40/1.
Dael Fry anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 28/1
Marcus Tavernier anytime goalscorer £2.50 @ 6/1
IT'S ABOUT TIME FRY PUT ONE IN FOR ME - HE IS NO HARRY SLABHEAD MAGUIRE FOR SCORING THAT'S FOR SURE.
THE MINUTE I DON'T BACK HIM HE WILL SCORE.
CMON BORO !!!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...