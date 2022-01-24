headset

Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:55:43 PM » It should be a cracker both managers like to go for it. That's a certainty.



It's a shame in one sense about their top striker not playing it would have given us a right test and, an idea of where we are at the moment under Wilder. Personally, I see tonight's game as a chance to keep our slim hopes of a top 2 finish alive. if we can bag the win.



I will see what the team is before laying my thoughts on the scoreline - I will be going for the boro win though.