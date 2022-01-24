Welcome,
January 24, 2022, 01:35:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
Posts: 705
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
Today at 11:08:19 AM
Hard one to call this but I still think the Wilder factor means another point of win is the likely outcome
Blackburn have been in good form
A lot seem to be going, so the away end should be full
Sky Sports for the rest of us
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 782
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 11:32:54 AM
Looking forward to a good game and three points. Not looking forward to how bloody cold itll be in that ground up on that hill.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 555
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Blackburn - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 12:52:57 PM
1-2 the might reds
Loading...