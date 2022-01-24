headset

Premier League Rule Change In the Pipeline.



especially with the way football is and legal eagles getting involved.



the whole lot will be played out in the courts if they change things now - unless all the clubs agree with any change which I doubt they will.





The clubs are as bent as the legal eagle trade.





Unfortunately, the tail is wagging the dog when it comes to the premier league and football in general.





the might have to ride this one out as it is whilst the clubs take the piss then change it during the summer



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10433417/Clubs-need-four-Covid-cases-games-following-crisis-talks-Premier-League.html

