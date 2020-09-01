Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2022, 09:01:51 AM
Author Topic: Britain could be forced to contend with record-breaking prices if Russia invade  (Read 32 times)
« on: Today at 07:23:02 AM »
Ukraine.

Yes, it could get worse on the energy prices if Russia starts kicking off.

It looks like a tricky situation for Europe with a big player on the energy front.

it could be tough times ahead for the low-paid and poor families in the UK.

They might need to tighten their belts even more.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10433561/Britain-face-record-breaking-gas-petrol-prices-Putin-launches-Russian-invasion-Ukraine.html
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:39:37 AM »
Or alternatively, our shithouse government could defy Lefty scaremongers (for once) and do what they should've done years ago and GET FRACKING!

                                                              :mido:
