January 24, 2022, 09:01:51 AM
Britain could be forced to contend with record-breaking prices if Russia invade
Author
headset
Posts: 4 639
Britain could be forced to contend with record-breaking prices if Russia invade
Ukraine.
Yes, it could get worse on the energy prices if Russia starts kicking off.
It looks like a tricky situation for Europe with a big player on the energy front.
it could be tough times ahead for the low-paid and poor families in the UK.
They might need to tighten their belts even more.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10433561/Britain-face-record-breaking-gas-petrol-prices-Putin-launches-Russian-invasion-Ukraine.html
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 299
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Britain could be forced to contend with record-breaking prices if Russia invade
Or alternatively, our shithouse government could defy Lefty scaremongers (for once) and do what they should've done years ago and
GET FRACKING!
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
