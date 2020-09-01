headset

Britain could be forced to contend with record-breaking prices if Russia invade



Yes, it could get worse on the energy prices if Russia starts kicking off.



It looks like a tricky situation for Europe with a big player on the energy front.



it could be tough times ahead for the low-paid and poor families in the UK.



They might need to tighten their belts even more.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10433561/Britain-face-record-breaking-gas-petrol-prices-Putin-launches-Russian-invasion-Ukraine.html

