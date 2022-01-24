Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Roy Keane is right
Tottenham is a long way off as things stand in competing with the top-table teams in the premier league.

Powderpuff team even the current players under Conte don't show up or are not good enough against the big sides as they have shown this season.

That said Roy whilst rightly damning Spurs could be trying to get Conte to see sense and walk from Spurs and take over at Man Utd.

I'd rather spurs get top 4 than Man Utd but it doesn't look like happening - Spurs look like flat-track bullies who then struggle with the big sides

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17417756/roy-keane-slams-tottenham-transfer-hopes-conte/
Spurs will never be regarded as a top team .



They were poor again against Chelsea
Spurs will never be regarded as a top team .
Spurs will never be regarded as a top team .



Type a reply , pick a smiley and post ....

All in 1 simple move .  :mido: 

Not while Levy is around
