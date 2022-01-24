headset

Powderpuff team even the current players under Conte don't show up or are not good enough against the big sides as they have shown this season.



That said Roy whilst rightly damning Spurs could be trying to get Conte to see sense and walk from Spurs and take over at Man Utd.



I'd rather spurs get top 4 than Man Utd but it doesn't look like happening - Spurs look like flat-track bullies who then struggle with the big sides



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17417756/roy-keane-slams-tottenham-transfer-hopes-conte/