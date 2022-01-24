Welcome,
January 24, 2022, 01:35:43 PM
the shocking moment a female McDonalds customer is PUNCHED
Topic: the shocking moment a female McDonalds customer is PUNCHED (Read 97 times)
the shocking moment a female McDonalds customer is PUNCHED
Now I know women can play up at times in drink and out of drink.
I think this bloke/security goes a bit over the top here like its not like she is clipping him
He does drop her like with no fucks given.
Out of order going off the video
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17416744/mcdonalds-customer-punched-in-face-security-guard/
Re: the shocking moment a female McDonalds customer is PUNCHED
No excuse for that unless she was windmilling him just before he leveled her, should be able to restrain her without smacking her in the face
