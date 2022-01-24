Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2022, 01:35:43 PM
Author Topic: the shocking moment a female McDonalds customer is PUNCHED  (Read 97 times)
on: Today at 06:21:38 AM
Now I know women can play up at times in drink and out of drink.

I think this bloke/security goes a bit over the top here like its not like she is clipping him

He does drop her like with no fucks given.

Out of order going off the video


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17416744/mcdonalds-customer-punched-in-face-security-guard/
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:00:49 PM
No excuse for that unless she was windmilling him just before he leveled her, should be able to restrain her without smacking her in the face  :wanker:
