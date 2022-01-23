headset

Nicola Sturgeon refuses to rule out keeping Scotlands mask laws in place
Today at 01:53:30 PM



I would guess she is more than likely just going against Boris and the Tory government on this one out of spite.





Surely even she can see 3 jabs is hopefully enough to get back on with things.



If things get worse then you can always go back to mask-wearing.



If only Labour had some balls about them - they would start to appeal to the working man/person and become a credible opposition. She is fucking nightmare for the jocks. I'm glad she is not running the show down here.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10432273/Nicola-Sturgeon-refuses-rule-keeping-Scotlands-mask-laws-place-YEARS.html

