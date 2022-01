headset

Headsets Super Sunday Treble



Sunday is the tricky treble day. I was at first going 3 aways I just can't, however, see Burnely pulling an away win at Arsenal off or a draw so maybe fatally I've changed last minute to An Arsenal win.



So Super Sunday treble is.



Arsenal home win



Liverpool away win



