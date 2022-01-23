Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 26, 2022, 06:18:44 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SCUM BACK TO MINE Labour deputy Angela Rayner spotted leaving flat with married  (Read 373 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 662


View Profile
« on: January 23, 2022, 11:02:16 AM »
MP lover  i do enjoy a Sun headline that gives me a chuckle on a morning monkey


The dirty minx is back on the meat!


Her choice of clothing is not up to much - especially her footwear in those pictures.

I would still rattle her like if she is ever up this way and needs feeding


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17410123/angela-rayner-married-mp-lover/
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 392



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: January 23, 2022, 12:03:11 PM »
Common knowledge for a while 
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 662


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: January 23, 2022, 12:29:42 PM »
I don't know her or politics that well bob. All news to me.

To be fair It doesn't even bother me she is getting tailed as as long as they are both single.

It's the headlines/wording that always tickles my fancy .. not always the story. I suppose it's just my sense humour
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 419


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: January 24, 2022, 04:19:43 PM »
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 419


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: January 24, 2022, 04:20:48 PM »
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 662


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: January 24, 2022, 04:26:53 PM »
monkey

Yes, that's a better showing on the dress front from her in Bernie's pictures.

She can look like the sexy vixen when she wants to :like:
Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 588


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:50:40 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on January 24, 2022, 04:20:48 PM


 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 275


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:43:18 AM »
Good to know we have the super soaraway Sun up there on the moral high ground to protect us! I mean do we really want people with such a cavalier attitude towards marriage vows, that they made before God, anywhere near any sort of political power in our country? Honestly, imagine the chaos that could lead to!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 662


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:15:18 AM »
The only thing wrong with the sun is they've done away with page 3.

Too many snowflakes bumping the gums about a pair of tits. on show

And then you look around you in the street these days and you can't move for blown-up tits.


Sorry ladies natural wins every day with me.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 