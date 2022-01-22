Due to no Boro game - I was in wining and dining the good lady Friday and, Saturday
With the prospect of a boro cup run and possible Wembley playoff trip in the pipeline
I thought it best to fill any blank weekends in 'smartly' as you do
For the record, I would have lost as you lot did.
My tricky would have been.
Villa Win.
Leeds v Geordies draw.
Man Utd V west Ham draw.
Well you got Villa!
Lot of theatre crews get their bets on to make the afternoon go quicker, usually do a pound a pick group bet with it, hardly ever comes in, but when it does!!!!!!
Yea 1 - even meatloaf god bless him said 2 out of 3 ain't bad - no mention of 1.
todays are down as well thanks to be Burnley or Arsenal whichever way you want to look at it.
I often think going with your heart could be better - going with your head - you just know a spanner in the works happens 9 times out of 10 in betting especially lists with a coupon buster - good if they win/come off though like you mention generally pay out well.
You are more likely to lose though that's why i stck with mainly pound bets only