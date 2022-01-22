Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 24, 2022, 12:11:30 AM
Saturday Footy Bet
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 550


January 22, 2022, 11:55:04 AM
As Headsets MIA 

Everton
Leeds
Man Utd

All homes

And Brentford draw

Multiple trebles, got to win one of these weeks  :mido:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 780


Reply #1 on: January 22, 2022, 12:28:20 PM
BTTS and over 2.5 goals -

Man U v Wham
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Posts: 973


Reply #2 on: January 22, 2022, 01:17:32 PM
Leeds
Rotherham
W Brom
 Ipswich
Fulham
Winston
Posts: 699


Reply #3 on: January 22, 2022, 01:43:21 PM
I hope Everton win

What an absolute legend Big Dunc is
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 382



Reply #4 on: January 22, 2022, 02:53:16 PM
You've reminded me of a horse tip I got. It raced 30 minutes ago and I saved money by forgetting. 8th  :alf:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 270


Reply #5 on: January 22, 2022, 05:16:35 PM
Head:

B'mouth
WBA
Wigan
MK Dons
fGR's
Chesterfield
Horsham Wood

Heart:

Luton
Cambridge
Sutton Utd
Bromley
Harrogate
H'Pool
Morecambe

Wins usually from "heads", but "hearts" feels better the rare occasions it comes off!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 550


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:43:06 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on January 22, 2022, 11:55:04 AM
As Headsets MIA 

Everton
Leeds
Man Utd

All homes

And Brentford draw

Multiple trebles, got to win one of these weeks  :mido:

Hopeless and made worse by the Geordies result  lost
Gingerpig
Posts: 973


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 AM
1 off .........again  :meltdown:
headset
Posts: 4 625


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:08:52 AM
Due to no Boro game - I was in wining and dining the good lady Friday and, Saturday

With the prospect of a boro cup run and possible Wembley playoff trip in the pipeline

I thought it best to fill any blank weekends in 'smartly' as you do monkey


For the record, I would have lost as you lot did.

My tricky would have been.

Villa Win.

Leeds v Geordies draw.

Man Utd V west Ham draw.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 270


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:04:31 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:08:52 AM
Due to no Boro game - I was in wining and dining the good lady Friday and, Saturday

With the prospect of a boro cup run and possible Wembley playoff trip in the pipeline

I thought it best to fill any blank weekends in 'smartly' as you do monkey


For the record, I would have lost as you lot did.

My tricky would have been.

Villa Win.

Leeds v Geordies draw.

Man Utd V west Ham draw.

Well you got Villa!

Lot of theatre crews get their bets on to make the afternoon go quicker, usually do a pound a pick group bet with it, hardly ever comes in, but when it does!!!!!!
headset
Posts: 4 625


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:17:54 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 12:04:31 PM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 11:08:52 AM
Due to no Boro game - I was in wining and dining the good lady Friday and, Saturday

With the prospect of a boro cup run and possible Wembley playoff trip in the pipeline

I thought it best to fill any blank weekends in 'smartly' as you do monkey


For the record, I would have lost as you lot did.

My tricky would have been.

Villa Win.

Leeds v Geordies draw.

Man Utd V west Ham draw.

Well you got Villa!

Lot of theatre crews get their bets on to make the afternoon go quicker, usually do a pound a pick group bet with it, hardly ever comes in, but when it does!!!!!!


Yea 1 - even meatloaf god bless him said 2 out of 3 ain't bad - no mention of 1.

todays are down as well thanks to be Burnley or Arsenal whichever way you want to look at it.


I often think going with your heart could be better - going with your head - you just know a spanner in the works happens 9 times out of 10 in betting especially lists with a coupon buster - good if they win/come off though like you mention generally pay out well.

You are more likely to lose though that's why i stck with mainly pound bets only
Gingerpig
Posts: 973


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 PM
Daft pound accas are the way forward , opened a account with 365 yrs ago , with their tenner , not added any money  over the yrs  so playing with free cash really 4 yrs on , seldom do more than pound accas ..........though Crooks anytime has made me a few quid this year  at anything from 4s to 8s .....& will be my builder tomorrow  added to a Boro win  15/2, bookies are wise to him now as he is about 3/1 now anytime
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 270


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 PM
I've never bet more than £1 a go, do it more for the fun than the gain. Best return was around £200, last minute bet on a midweek night. Biggest personal rule is never bet on Boro!
