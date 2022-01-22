Itchy_ring

Saturday Footy Bet
« on: January 22, 2022, 11:55:04 AM »



Everton

Leeds

Man Utd



All homes



And Brentford draw



As Headsets MIA

Everton
Leeds
Man Utd

All homes

And Brentford draw

Multiple trebles, got to win one of these weeks

Gingerpig

Re: Saturday Footy Bet
« Reply #2 on: January 22, 2022, 01:17:32 PM »

Leeds
Rotherham
W Brom
Ipswich
Fulham

Rotherham

W Brom

Ipswich

Fulham

Winston

Re: Saturday Footy Bet
« Reply #3 on: January 22, 2022, 01:43:21 PM »

I hope Everton win

What an absolute legend Big Dunc is



What an absolute legend Big Dunc is Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 7 270 Re: Saturday Footy Bet « Reply #5 on: January 22, 2022, 05:16:35 PM » Head:



B'mouth

WBA

Wigan

MK Dons

fGR's

Chesterfield

Horsham Wood



Heart:



Luton

Cambridge

Sutton Utd

Bromley

Harrogate

H'Pool

Morecambe



Wins usually from "heads", but "hearts" feels better the rare occasions it comes off! Logged

Gingerpig

Re: Saturday Footy Bet
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 AM »

1 off .........again

headset

Re: Saturday Footy Bet
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:08:52 AM »



With the prospect of a boro cup run and possible Wembley playoff trip in the pipeline



I thought it best to fill any blank weekends in 'smartly' as you do





For the record, I would have lost as you lot did.



My tricky would have been.



Villa Win.



Leeds v Geordies draw.



Due to no Boro game - I was in wining and dining the good lady Friday and, Saturday

With the prospect of a boro cup run and possible Wembley playoff trip in the pipeline

I thought it best to fill any blank weekends in 'smartly' as you do

For the record, I would have lost as you lot did.

My tricky would have been.

Villa Win.
Leeds v Geordies draw.
Man Utd V west Ham draw.

Squarewheelbike

Well you got Villa!



Lot of theatre crews get their bets on to make the afternoon go quicker, usually do a pound a pick group bet with it, hardly ever comes in, but when it does!!!!!!

Well you got Villa!

Lot of theatre crews get their bets on to make the afternoon go quicker, usually do a pound a pick group bet with it, hardly ever comes in, but when it does!!!!!!

headset

Yea 1 - even meatloaf god bless him said 2 out of 3 ain't bad - no mention of 1.



todays are down as well thanks to be Burnley or Arsenal whichever way you want to look at it.





I often think going with your heart could be better - going with your head - you just know a spanner in the works happens 9 times out of 10 in betting especially lists with a coupon buster - good if they win/come off though like you mention generally pay out well.



Yea 1 - even meatloaf god bless him said 2 out of 3 ain't bad - no mention of 1.

todays are down as well thanks to be Burnley or Arsenal whichever way you want to look at it.

I often think going with your heart could be better - going with your head - you just know a spanner in the works happens 9 times out of 10 in betting especially lists with a coupon buster - good if they win/come off though like you mention generally pay out well.

You are more likely to lose though that's why i stck with mainly pound bets only

Gingerpig

Re: Saturday Footy Bet
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:08:05 PM »

Daft pound accas are the way forward , opened a account with 365 yrs ago , with their tenner , not added any money over the yrs so playing with free cash really 4 yrs on , seldom do more than pound accas ..........though Crooks anytime has made me a few quid this year at anything from 4s to 8s .....& will be my builder tomorrow added to a Boro win 15/2, bookies are wise to him now as he is about 3/1 now anytime