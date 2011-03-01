Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 23, 2022, 02:18:38 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Saturday Footy Bet
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Saturday Footy Bet (Read 130 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 547
Saturday Footy Bet
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:55:04 AM »
As Headsets MIA
Everton
Leeds
Man Utd
All homes
And Brentford draw
Multiple trebles, got to win one of these weeks
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 779
Re: Saturday Footy Bet
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 12:28:20 PM »
BTTS and over 2.5 goals -
Man U v Wham
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 971
Re: Saturday Footy Bet
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:17:32 PM »
Leeds
Rotherham
W Brom
Ipswich
Fulham
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Offline
Posts: 699
Re: Saturday Footy Bet
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:43:21 PM »
I hope Everton win
What an absolute legend Big Dunc is
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 381
Re: Saturday Footy Bet
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:53:16 PM »
You've reminded me of a horse tip I got. It raced 30 minutes ago and I saved money by forgetting. 8th
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 267
Re: Saturday Footy Bet
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:16:35 PM »
Head:
B'mouth
WBA
Wigan
MK Dons
fGR's
Chesterfield
Horsham Wood
Heart:
Luton
Cambridge
Sutton Utd
Bromley
Harrogate
H'Pool
Morecambe
Wins usually from "heads", but "hearts" feels better the rare occasions it comes off!
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 547
Re: Saturday Footy Bet
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:43:06 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 11:55:04 AM
As Headsets MIA
Everton
Leeds
Man Utd
All homes
And Brentford draw
Multiple trebles, got to win one of these weeks
Hopeless and made worse by the Geordies result
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...