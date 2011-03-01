Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 22, 2022, 07:12:56 PM
Author Topic: Saturday Footy Bet  (Read 101 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 546


« on: Today at 11:55:04 AM »
As Headsets MIA 

Everton
Leeds
Man Utd

All homes

And Brentford draw

Multiple trebles, got to win one of these weeks  :mido:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 779


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:28:20 PM »
BTTS and over 2.5 goals -

Man U v Wham
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Posts: 971


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:17:32 PM »
Leeds
Rotherham
W Brom
 Ipswich
Fulham
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Posts: 699


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:21 PM »
I hope Everton win

What an absolute legend Big Dunc is
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 381



« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:53:16 PM »
You've reminded me of a horse tip I got. It raced 30 minutes ago and I saved money by forgetting. 8th  :alf:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 265


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:16:35 PM »
Head:

B'mouth
WBA
Wigan
MK Dons
fGR's
Chesterfield
Horsham Wood

Heart:

Luton
Cambridge
Sutton Utd
Bromley
Harrogate
H'Pool
Morecambe

Wins usually from "heads", but "hearts" feels better the rare occasions it comes off!
