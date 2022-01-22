Welcome,
January 22, 2022, 12:59:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Saturday Footy Bet
Author
Topic: Saturday Footy Bet (Read 12 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 546
Saturday Footy Bet
Today
at 11:55:04 AM
As Headsets MIA
Everton
Leeds
Man Utd
All homes
And Brentford draw
Multiple trebles, got to win one of these weeks
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 779
Re: Saturday Footy Bet
Today
at 12:28:20 PM
BTTS and over 2.5 goals -
Man U v Wham
