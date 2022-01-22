Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 22, 2022, 12:59:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Norwich WTF  (Read 95 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 546


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:21:50 AM »
Well well well that's a big result, puts it right up the Geordies and no doubt gets Claudio the boot
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 779


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:58 PM »
Newcastle have to win today else its out of their hands.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 