Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 22, 2022, 12:59:15 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Norwich WTF
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Norwich WTF (Read 95 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 546
Norwich WTF
«
on:
Today
at 01:21:50 AM »
Well well well that's a big result, puts it right up the Geordies and no doubt gets Claudio the boot
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 779
Re: Norwich WTF
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:37:58 PM »
Newcastle have to win today else its out of their hands.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...