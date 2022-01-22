headset

Offline



Posts: 4 603





Posts: 4 603 The party girls of Auschwitz « on: Yesterday at 04:33:07 PM »



Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings



We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.



One day we will get there.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html





Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killingsWe keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.One day we will get there. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 473







Posts: 473 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:13:57 PM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 04:33:07 PM



Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings



We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.



One day we will get there.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html







Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killingsWe keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.One day we will get there.

Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!



On too many bucket lists



Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!On too many bucket lists Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 697





Posts: 15 697 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:33:33 PM » Well worth a visit, one of the most poignant places Ive ever visited. Instead of sending school kids skiing Id put this on the curriculum and make them go here. The evil that men do. The way the fucking loons and fanatical nut jobs on all sides are behaving history will repeat itself. Again. Look at Yugoslavia 30 years ago to see what cunts mankind can be. We learn fuck all. Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 133





Posts: 1 133 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:56:55 PM » Why would you want to pay to send schoolkids to auchwitz robbso? I'd be bored senseless being an 11 year old kid walking round a concentration camp. All I wanted to do was being outdoors playing sport at that age, not walk around a death camp. But whatever floats yer boat.

Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 697





Posts: 15 697 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:21:18 PM » Try not to take things literally mick. Its never to late to learn. Put it on your bucket list. Maybe learn about history, so they dont forget what atrocities happened 70 odd years ago. Yeah, Im sure I said my visit floated my boatTry not to take things literally mick. Its never to late to learn. Put it on your bucket list. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 699





Posts: 699 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:58:28 PM »



But it would have been expensive so a compromise must have been reached and we watched Schindlers list for 3 hours instead My school wanted us to visit Auschwitz during year 9 or 10But it would have been expensive so a compromise must have been reached and we watched Schindlers list for 3 hours instead Logged

Minge

Online



Posts: 10 811



Superstar





Posts: 10 811Superstar Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:08:57 PM » German soldiers put Jews in a shed and gassed them .



Thats all they need to know , and its my turn on fifa Logged

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 7 264





Posts: 7 264 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #10 on: Today at 06:28:46 AM » I went to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam back in the 90's. Group ahead of me had a lass who got busted for using fake ID to get in a child's rate. Her mates shamed her into paying full price, but it didn't stop her stomping round the place in a massive sulk with much loud moaning and tutting. Not the memory I expected to come away with! Logged

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 1 133





Posts: 1 133 Re: The party girls of Auschwitz « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:34:55 AM » Robbso.I've been to auchwitz twice.. it was alright, although absolutely northing at berkanau to look at. I just don't get emotional about the place. I certainly didn't go away thinking I should play my part in saving humanity. I this atrocity happened and will not prevent it occurring again, and sending schoolkids there certainly ain't gonna prevent massacres in the future. Logged