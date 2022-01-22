Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 22, 2022, 05:15:19 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The party girls of Auschwitz
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The party girls of Auschwitz (Read 384 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 603
The party girls of Auschwitz
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:33:07 PM »
Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.
Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings
We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.
One day we will get there.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 534
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:41 PM »
Can't see BBC Woman's Hour giving this much airtime
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 473
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:13:57 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 04:33:07 PM
Interesting read - I never really knew that so many women were involved at Auschwitz.
Plenty of heartless and evil women involved in the killings
We keep meaning to visit the place but still haven't been.
One day we will get there.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10426671/The-SS-women-Auschwitz-delighted-holding-parties-overseeing-murder-Jews.html
Its full of idiots taking selfies standing in front of ovens!
On too many bucket lists
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 811
Superstar
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:15:36 PM »
Sounds like a fun day out
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:33 PM »
Well worth a visit, one of the most poignant places Ive ever visited. Instead of sending school kids skiing Id put this on the curriculum and make them go here. The evil that men do. The way the fucking loons and fanatical nut jobs on all sides are behaving history will repeat itself. Again. Look at Yugoslavia 30 years ago to see what cunts mankind can be. We learn fuck all.
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 133
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:56:55 PM »
Why would you want to pay to send schoolkids to auchwitz robbso? I'd be bored senseless being an 11 year old kid walking round a concentration camp. All I wanted to do was being outdoors playing sport at that age, not walk around a death camp. But whatever floats yer boat.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:18 PM »
Maybe learn about history, so they dont forget what atrocities happened 70 odd years ago. Yeah, Im sure I said my visit floated my boat
Try not to take things literally mick. Its never to late to learn. Put it on your bucket list.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 699
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:28 PM »
My school wanted us to visit Auschwitz during year 9 or 10
But it would have been expensive so a compromise must have been reached and we watched Schindlers list for 3 hours instead
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 811
Superstar
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:08:57 PM »
German soldiers put Jews in a shed and gassed them .
Thats all they need to know , and its my turn on fifa
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:54 PM »
Still trying too hard minge lad. Decent turn nonetheless
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 264
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:28:46 AM »
I went to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam back in the 90's. Group ahead of me had a lass who got busted for using fake ID to get in a child's rate. Her mates shamed her into paying full price, but it didn't stop her stomping round the place in a massive sulk with much loud moaning and tutting. Not the memory I expected to come away with!
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 811
Superstar
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:11:22 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:52:54 PM
Still trying too hard minge lad. Decent turn nonetheless
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 1 133
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:34:55 AM »
Robbso.I've been to auchwitz twice.. it was alright, although absolutely northing at berkanau to look at. I just don't get emotional about the place. I certainly didn't go away thinking I should play my part in saving humanity. I this atrocity happened and will not prevent it occurring again, and sending schoolkids there certainly ain't gonna prevent massacres in the future.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:33:47 PM »
Good for you
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 811
Superstar
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:07:30 PM »
Is there a cafe or McDonalds there ?
Hey, a oven baked pizza place might do well
Sort of a novelty thing
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 697
Re: The party girls of Auschwitz
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:10:51 PM »
Certainly no bagels.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...